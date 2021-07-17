Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 17 (ANI): A Cabinet meeting headed by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday approved 15 major proposals for development in the state, including the establishment of Odisha University of Technology and Research (non-affiliating Unitary University) by upgrading College of Engineering and Technology, Bhubaneswar.

The Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra informed about the Cabinet decisions.

"It will serve as a center for fostering co-operation and interaction between the academic and research community on the one hand and industry on the other. Further, it will identify and establish linkages including MoUs for long-term relationships with industry bodies and individual companies for creating opportunities for teachers and students of the University to involve themselves in real-life research projects and for obtaining sponsorships. The University shall also provide opportunities for improving employability through entrepreneurial training, specialized skills training and soft skill requirement by industries."

According to an official release by the state government, the cabinet today also waived the royalty and other statutory payments for the supply of Khnodalite blocks under the augmentation of basic amenities and the development of heritage architecture (ABHADA) scheme for Puri.

For improvement of water supply, the cabinet has approved the Mega pipe water supply projects in Keonjhar, Sundargarh and Cuttack districts.

To boost Odisha's IT infrastructure, the state cabinet has approved the up-gradation of the Odisha State Wide Area Network (OSWAN) project with removal and robust IT infrastructure at all districts and block headquarters this system will facilitate safe transfer of data, video and voice traffic.

Besides, the project for improvement connectivity of Duduka-Gopalpur-Toparia road to 2-Lane with paved shoulder in the district of Sundargarh was also approved with project worth Rs 102.75 crore.

The rules regarding Odisha civil services, Heads of departments common cadre, and Jail pharmacist service and Odisha Panchayat executive officers service were also considered and approved in the meeting.

State Cabinet has also approved other projects pertaining to the departments of General Administration and Public Grievance, Home, Housing and urban development, Planning and convergence, Revenue and disaster management, Steel and Mines, and, Works. (ANI)

