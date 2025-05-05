Bhubaneswar, May 5 (PTI) The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on Monday said it has cancelled the combined recruitment main examination conducted on April 27 for errors in question papers.

Candidates who appeared for the examination complained that crucial sections of the syllabus, including general English, Odia language, and parts of general studies, were missing from the question paper.

Also Read | Leopard Sighting in Uttar Pradesh: Big Cat Attacks Man, Spotted Inside Remount Depot and Training Centre in Saharanpur; Rescue Operation Underway.

Following this, the OSSC invited feedback and suggestions from the aspirants.

“After considering all the suggestions…..the commission has decided to cancel the examination held on April 27, 2025,” OSSC said in a notice on Monday.

Also Read | Pune Horror: Teenager Rapes Minor Step-Sister in Public Toilet in Kondhwa, Incident Comes to Light After Victim Complains of Stomach Pain; Case Registered.

The fresh examination will be conducted on July 6, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)