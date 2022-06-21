Bhubaneswar, Jun 21 (PTI) People across Odisha on Tuesday celebrated the 8th International Day of Yoga while three Union ministers held special programmes to popularise the ancient Indian physical and mental exercise among the masses.

While Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw led an event held at the Konark Sun Temple, Union Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Pandey, along with BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, took part in a yoga session held in the Blue Flag Beach of Puri.

Also Read | Govt Invites Applications Under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Bishweswar Tudu took part in another International Day of Yoga event at Khiching in Mayurbhanj district.

Addressing 1200 odd participants in the backdrop of the Konark Sun Temple, Vaishnaw said that regular practice of yoga helps people stay energetic and get a strong immune system.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Kidnapped While on Her Way to See Doctor, Gang Raped For Months; Accused Arrested.

On the occasion, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a seven feet high sand sculpture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi doing yoga at a beach in Puri. The sculpture's theme was based on 'Surya Namaskar' asana.

Under the theme of “Yoga for Humanity”, Indian Army under the aegis of Head Quarter Odisha Sub Area organised yoga events at various locations in the state.

Yoga camps were also held in many educational institutions and organisations.

Meanwhile, Odisha weavers have given an unique message, ‘Yoga is Life', in 10 languages, including Odia, Hindi, English and Urdu, along with 12 poses of Surya Namaskar intricately weaved in a Sambalpuri Bandha saree.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)