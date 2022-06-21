Panipat, June 21: A woman along with her daughter was kidnapped when she was on her way to see a doctor in panipat. The woman was later gang-raped by the accused and his friend.

According to a report in Hindi Daily Hindustan, the woman was held hostage by the accused and gang-raped for months. The woman managed to break free and reached Kila police station on May 31st and narrated her ordeal.

The two accused were arrested two days ago from Falawda's Nangla Katar village in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh.

Police said, a man filed a missing complaint about his wife and 5-year-old daughter at Kila police station in Panipat on October 21. Acting on the complaint, Kila police initiated a probe in the case and got clues about the accused being in Nangla Katar village. The police raided the village and nabbed the two accused.

In her complaint to the police, the woman stated that the accused Sompal Bhagat lives in Panipat and practices 'tantra vidya'

"On October 10, I was going to see a doctor with my 5-year-old daughter when Sompal Bhagat intercepted them on the way and kidnapped her," said the woman.

After this, the woman was taken to one Chhote alias Dharamvir's house in Nangla Katar where she was kept hostage and sedated with injections.

In the meantime, Sompal Bhagat and Dharamvir gang-raped the woman. According to the victim. Sompal took her to Muzaffarnagar court where she was forced to sign blank court marriage papers and stamp. She was again brought back to Nangla Katar village.

The woman managed to flee from the village on May 31st and reached Kila police station. Panipat police have booked the two accused and arrested them. Further investigation into this matter is underway.

