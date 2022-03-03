Koraput, Mar 3 (PTI) The Central University of Odisha on Thursday said it has collaborated with the Forum for Integrated Development and Research to establish a digital tribal literacy centre.

In a virtual programme, CUO registrar Asit Das had on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the research and development organisation for three years, a varsity release said.

Acting vice-chancellor S K Palita said the university in Koraput district would offer a digital literacy programme to students belonging to tribal and marginalised communities of the region with the support of the R&D institute.

It will help them acquire digital skills and make them self-employed over time, Palita said.

During the CUO's 13th foundation day celebration on August 29 last year, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had announced the establishment of the digital literacy centre.

"The proposed centre will fulfil required soft skill education of the region and will boost economic empowerment of youths," FIDR director Charudatta Panigrahi said.

