Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 30 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday felicitated students of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OAV) for their excellent performance in academic examinations.

The students of class 10, 12 and top performers in JEE-Main examinations were facilitated by CM.

The event was organised at the Convention Centre of the Lok Sabha Bhavan, the state secretariat.

During the event, the Chief Minister asked the meritorious students about their experiences in the model schools and wished them a bright future.

"To provide quality education to the children of the State, there is an Adarsh Vidyalaya in every block of the state and in Bhubaneswar. Classes are conducted in these schools under CBSE framework with hostel facilities," the statement by the CM office read.

Secretary S C Mohapatra and CM's private secretary VK Pandian, School and Mass Education Minister SR Dash, Chairman of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS), Upendra Tripathy were also present at the event.

Later, V.K. Pandian sought feedback from the students on how to make teaching more effective in the Adarsha Vidyalayas.

OAVs have been set up in every block, an Iconic OAV will start in Bhubaneswar to provide quality education to children. (ANI)

