Bhubaneswar, Jan 21 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday inaugurated the new campus of IMS and SUM Hospital at Phulanakhara near Bhubaneswar.

Patnaik said the facility will provide a huge boost to the healthcare needs of the state.

Also Read | Ayodhya Ram Mandir Built-Up Area, Bronze Panels and Parikrama Path: Know Important Details of the World’s Third-Largest Hindu Temple.

The new campus of the private hospital has 750 beds, which will be increased to 3,000 within two years, an official statement said.

The new campus will have most of the departments, it added.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Ram Temple's Sanctum Sanctorum To Be Decorated With Rich Fragrance-Bearing Flowers From Chennai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)