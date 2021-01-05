Bhubaneswar, Jan 5 (PTI) Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday inaugurated a 'Fire Park' and launched a dynamic online portal, 'AgnishamaSeva' of Odisha Fire Service.

The 'Fire Park' is a novel initiative to bring awareness on fire safety measures, an official said.

The park is located inside the premises of Odisha Fire and Disaster Academy in Bhubaneswar and will be opened to the public on every Saturday from 3.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

Demonstrations on use of fire-fighting equipment, rescue and disaster operations, exhibition hall, screening of films and distribution of leaflets on fire safety, will be the part of the activities in the park. Students from schools and colleges will be the focus group, the official said.

Inaugurating the park through video conference, Patnaik said that it would go a long way in educating and improving awareness on basic fire safety measures among the people, particularly among the students.

"It's no doubt an effort in the right direction to create a safety compliant citizenry," the chief minister said.

Patnaik said that 16 fire related services are now available to the citizens on the online mode in the dynamic portal www.odishafshgscd.gov.in. He hoped that the fire service department will continue to put priority on the feedback mechanism under the 'Mo Sarkar' (my government) to ensure hassle-free and time bound services to the public.

He also appreciated the role of Odisha Fire Service in fighting the pandemic and commended the fire service personnel for the massive plasma donation for treatment of critical Covid patients.

Patnaik said that all these efforts continued uninterrupted in spite of the pre-occupation in rescue and restoration work during cyclone Amphan and high floods in August, 2020.

He said Odisha Fire Service has earned glorious distinction for itself at the national level for its outstanding services on rescue and disaster response.

The chief minister hoped that the Odisha Fire Service will continue to adopt technological innovations and bring about transformational changes in the public delivery system.

DG Fire Services Satyajit Mohanty said 3,000 fire service personnel are always ready to meet any challenges at any time.

