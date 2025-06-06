Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 6 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday handed over 1,294 appointment letters to newly recruited officers and employees under seven departments during a large 'Nijukti Mela at the Railway Auditorium in Bhubaneswar.

The event was also graced by Deputy Chief Ministers KV Singh Deo, Pravati Parida, along with State Ministers.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said his government has started the recruitment process as promised, and at the 9th recruitment fair, appointment letters were given to 1,294 youth. He said the government is working to fill vacancies and will continue to hire more people in the future.

Speaking to the mediapersons, Mohan Charan Majhi said, "After our government came to power, we have started the recruitment process as promised. It was the 9th recruitment fair today, in which we gave appointment letters to 1,294 youth...As per our manifesto, we are working to fill government vacancies...We will recruit more people in the coming time."

While Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond said that the state government has appointed 826 new teachers and over 20,000 teachers so far under Chief Minister Mohan Majhi's leadership.

He said the government is committed to improving education and will continue to fill more vacancies in the coming days.

"Even before we came to power, we had promised to give appointments. Today, our department has appointed 826 teachers, and in the past too, many teachers were recruited. In total, more than 20,000 new teachers have been appointed under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, who is committed to improving the education system. Education is the key to development, and that's why we are giving special attention to this department. Whenever proposals are sent to the Chief Minister, he supports them. We are also working to fill remaining vacancies and will continue to make new appointments in the coming days. I wish all the newly appointed teachers and staff a bright future and hope they work with dedication for the progress of the state and the country," Gond said. (ANI)

