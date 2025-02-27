Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 27 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi met people who got injured during the Lingaraj Temple Jagar Yatra in the state on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

In a post on X, CM Majhi asserted that the administration took adequate steps to provide good treatment to all on priority.

Also Read | Posani Krishna Murali Arrested: Andhra Pradesh Police Arrest Tollywood Actor and YSRCP Leader for Derogatory Comments Against CM Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan.

"I met the injured servicemen who met with an accident during the Lingaraj Temple Jagar Yatra and are undergoing treatment and inquired about their health condition. Steps are being taken to provide good treatment to all the injured servicemen on priority. I pray to the Almighty for the speedy recovery of the injured servicemen," CM Mohan Majhi posted on X.

Meanwhile, devotees broke their fasts after Mahadeepa was lifted atop Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday night, on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Also Read | Delhi: Students Clash at South Asian University Over Non-Vegetarian Food on Maha Shivratri (Watch Videos).

After the Bedha Parikrama rituals, the holy lamp, or Mahadeepa, was lit, and the servitors carried it to the top of the temple. The devotees then concluded their day-long fast.In Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli, a grand 'Abhishekam' was performed for the 61-feet-tall Shivlinga at the Sri Kaleeswari Thirukkoil temple near Thiruverumbur on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

The Maha Shivaratri, also known as the great night of Shiva, is considered auspicious for spiritual growth and signifies the victory over darkness and ignorance. It also marks the divine marriage of Lord Shiva, the lord of destruction, with Goddess Parvati, the goddess of fertility, love, and beauty, also known as Shakti (power).

According to Hindu mythology, on the night of their wedding, Lord Shiva was escorted to Goddess Parvati's house by a diverse group of Hindu gods, goddesses, animals, and demons. The Shiva-Shakti duo is considered the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. The festival marking their sacred union, Maha Shivratri, is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)