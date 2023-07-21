Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 20 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday approved the Khadag river basin project which will benefit 20,000 people.

CM Patnaik has approved Rs 126 crore for the project which will benefit three districts- Kantamal, block of Boudh district, Baliguda block of Kandhamal district and Gudvela block of Balangir district, a release said.

Aiming at environmental concerns, the project will be constructed without any displacement. It will help in conserving river water as well as meeting the drinking water needs of the region during summer, for fish farming and raising groundwater level.

It is worth noting that on the 5th of this month, on the instructions of Chief Minister Patnaik, 5T Secretary VK Pandian visited Boudh district and the local people submitted a demand letter for the construction of a barrage in Khadag river.

The Odisha government has also approved the creation of 5000 posts of Leave Training Reserve Medical Officers (LTRMO) to provide adequate health service in the state.

"I am directed to convey the sanction of Governor for the creation of 5000 posts of LTRMO in the rank of Group-A (Junior Branch) of Odisha Medical and Health Services (OMHS) Cadre in the scale of pay of level-12 of Pay Matrix of ORSP Rules, 2017 for the peripheral Health Institutions of the State to provide adequate health service to the people of the State," a letter from State Health Secretary to Principal Accountant General read.

This bonus and incentive amount will be available to tendu leaf beneficiaries in July 2023. For the 2022 crop year, in the third phase, a 25 per cent bonus will be given to 7.75 lakh tendu leaf pluckers and a 5 per cent incentive amount to 40,000 tendu leaf binders and temporary workers.

Thus, a total amount of Rs 56.23 crore will be given to the tendu leaf workers. For the 2022 crop year, in the first phase, Rs 1,000 was given to each tendu leaf plucker, and Rs 1500 was given to each tendu leaf binder and temporary workers, thus Rs 83.34 crore of financial assistance was provided. (ANI)

