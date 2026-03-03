New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI):Over the last 48 hours, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to leaders of UAE, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar.

This comes amid the fast-evolving conflict situation in the region, triggered by the joint US-Israeli military offensive against Iran and attacks from Iran and Iranian-backed groups on Israel and the Gulf states as well as US military targets in the region.

Also Read | Middle East Conflict: PM Narendra Modi Speaks With Oman Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah As Welfare and Security of Indian Community in Focus.

PM Modi spoke to Amir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. He condemned the attacks on Qatar and thanked Amir of Qatar for support and care of the Indian community in Qatar.

"Spoke with my brother, H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar. We stand firmly in solidarity with Qatar and strongly condemn any violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity. We emphasized the urgent need to restore peace and stability in the region through dialogue and diplomacy. I also conveyed my appreciation for his continued support and care for the Indian community in Qatar during this challenging time," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Also Read | Wisconsin Nurse Has S*x With Patient, Later Falsely Accuses Him of S*xually Assaulting Her; Jailed.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2028819010083869037?s=20

PM Modi also spoke to two important leaders from the Gulf region this afternoon.

He had a phone call with Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tarik and also had a conversation with the Crown Prince of Kuwait Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

During both discussions, the Prime Minister expressed concern at the attacks in the respective countries and discussed the welfare and security of the Indian community residing there.

"Spoke with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and exchanged views on recent developments in West Asia. Condemned the violation of Oman's sovereignty and territorial integrity. We agreed that sustained diplomatic engagement is essential for earliest restoration of regional peace and stability. Deeply appreciated Oman's continued support to the Indian community," PM Modi said in a post on X.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2028818384956391914?s=20

Yesterday PM Modi had spoken with the King of Jordan, King Abdullah II and affirmed India's support for the "peace, security and the well-being" of Jordanians.

The Prime Minister expressed concerns over the "evolving situation" in West Asia, while thanking him for looking out for the Indian diaspora in Jordan during this "difficult hour."

In a post on X, the PM wrote, "Spoke with His Majesty King Abdullah II, the King of Jordan. Conveyed our deep concern at the evolving situation in the region. We reaffirm our support for peace, security and the well-being of the people of Jordan. I thanked him for taking care of the Indian community in Jordan in this difficult hour."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2028500864001098204?s=20

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in separate telephone conversations with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

During these discussions, the Prime Minister strongly condemned the recent attacks on both Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. He also enquired about the safety and well-being of the large Indian community residing in these countries, reflecting India's priority to safeguard its diaspora amid the regional turmoil.

These calls build on PM Modi's ongoing diplomatic outreach since the conflict erupted involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. On Sunday, he held a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where he reiterated India's call for an early cessation of all hostilities in the region to restore peace. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)