Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], January 24 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the Samalei project in Sambalpur on January 27. The Samalei projects include the beautification and development of Maa Samaleswari temple in western Odisha.

BJD senior Vice-President Debi Prasad Mishra on Wednesday said that after the Parikrama Project in Puri, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the Samalei project in Sambalpur on January 27.

The state government has spent more than Rs 200 crore on this project. The Samalei projects have the beautification and development of the Maa Samaleswari temple in western Odisha. The project was carried out over an area of around 40 acres.

The project also includes peripheral development of the shrine, construction of a heritage corridor, amenities for pilgrims, improved access to the temple, and development of the Mahanadi riverfront.

Earlier, the Odisha Chief Minister visited Puri on Tuesday evening and offered prayers to Lord Jagannath.

The Chief Minister also visited the Shreemandir Parikrama project which he inaugurated on January 17.

CM Naveen Patnaik and the erstwhile king of Puri, Gajapati Dibyasingha Deba took part in rituals to inaugurate the Shreemandir Parikrama project in Puri on January 17.

The Shreemandir Parikrama project aims to enhance the visual appeal and surroundings of the iconic Jagannath Temple. (ANI)

