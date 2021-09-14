Rourkela, Sept 14 (PTI) The Odisha government will continue its efforts for establishment of the state's second All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in tribal-dominated Sundergarh district, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said Tuesday.

Patnaik said this while launching the distribution of smart health cards, under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), for Sundergarh district here.

Referring to the state's demand for an AIIMS in Sundergarh, Patnaik said, “The people of Sundergarh who have immense contribution for the growth of hockey in India, have justified and genuine rights to get health care service of AIIMS standard.”

Highlighting that hockey players hailing from the district have brought laurels to the state and the country, the chief minister congratulated Olympians Birendra Lakra, Amit Rohidas, Deep Grace Ekka, and Namita Toppo.

During the day, the chief minister also inaugurated several developmental projects worth Rs 580 crore in the district.

Sundergarh is the second district after Malkangiri to get smart health cards. The cards were first distributed in Malkangiri district on August 20.

On the demand for an AIIMS in the district, the chief minister said, his government has been repeatedly raising the demand with the Centre and has also made its stand clear in the Odisha Assembly.

The state government has moved the Centre seeking the establishment of the state's second AIIMS in the already constructed building of the NTPC's Medical College and Hospital project in Sundergarh town.

The Odisha government has plans to make NTPC's Medical College and Hospital in the district operational from 2022-23.

Last week, state Health and Family Welfare Minister N K Das had said in the Assembly that the state was ready to provide 200 acres of land, DMF (district mineral foundation) funds, and other necessary support to set up the AIIMS at Sundargarh. PTI COR AAM

