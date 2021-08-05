Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 5 (ANI): Warning people of the state to not take the relaxation in Covid-19 lockdown for granted, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said the state government will be forced to declare complete lockdown if it feels that people aren't following COVID-19 protocols properly.

"Odisha didn't face the situation that many other states faced during the second wave of COVID-19. The third wave can hit early as the scientists have warned. The government will be forced to declare complete lockdown if it feels that people aren't following COVID protocols properly," he said.

Also Read | Pune: ‘Drunk’ Woman Blocks Traffic, Creates Ruckus on Tilak Road in Swargate Area; Video Goes Viral.

Attributing the Doctors and Health Workers of the state for managing the second wave of the pandemic, Patnaik said, "Odisha has managed the second wave and did not face the worst situation faced by many other states. Odisha is in a better position due to the efforts of Doctors and Health Workers."

Stating that the unlock process began to save the livelihood of the people of the state, Patnaik said, "It has been observed that people are not following the COVID guidelines and are overcrowding the markets and other places, which is very dangerous. Before we know it, the infection can be exacerbated."

Also Read | Realme Narzo 30 Smartphone Now Gets New 6GB + 64GB Variant In India; Online Sale Tomorrow via Flipkart.

"The government is keeping a close eye on the situation and if we feel that the people were not following the protocols properly, we would be forced to declare a complete lockdown once again," he added while cautioning the people.

Patnaik said the flight against COVID-19 is not over yet, and the number of cases is on the rise in many states. However, the infection rate in Bhubaneswar is stable. "We saw in the second wave that the coronavirus did not leave anyone. Everyone from adults to children was infected. Even if vaccinated, there is a risk of infecting oneself and the others," he said.

"The decision is now in your hands; life is priceless. Only our responsible behavior can prevent the third wave," the CM said while seeking the cooperation of all to keep Odisha safe. "Take care of your loved ones and help us in ensuring that their livelihoods move forward safely," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)