Bhubaneswar, Jan 17 (PTI) The opposition Biju Janata Dal on Friday slammed the BJP government in Odisha for attempting to take mileage from the Singapore President's visit to the World Skill Centre and a vaccine manufacturing plant in the state.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said both the World Skill Centre and Bharat Biotech plant were built during the Naveen Patnaik government in the state.

He claimed that the BJP government led by Mohan Charan Majhi has no contribution towards the development of the world skill centre or vaccine manufacturing plant set up in Odisha.

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Friday visited the World Skill Centre (WSC) and interacted with students. "The WSC was built by the previous BJD government at an expenditure of Rs 1,200 crore," Mohanty told reporters.

"The BJP government has given half the information in the advertisement put out for the Singapore President's visit to the state. The advertisement would have been complete if it mentioned Naveen Patnaik's work in building the WSC and Vaccine manufacturing unit by Bharat Biotech," Mohanty said.

He claimed that during the last 24 years, the BJD government has strengthened the information technology and infrastructure in the state. "The credit for this goes only to former chief minister Naveen Patnaik. The BJP government is standing on the foundation laid by the Naveen Patnaik government," he said.

"Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi is now showing the infrastructures built by Patnaik to the visiting Singapore President," the BJD spokesperson said.

The Singapore President is on a two-day visit to Odisha.

