Bhubaneswar, Jan 15 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday urged the people of the state to light diyas (lamp), blow conch shells, beat cymbals, recite devotional hymns and perform kirtans to celebrate the inauguration of the much-awaited Temple Heritage Corridor Project in Puri on January 17.

In a video message to the people of Odisha, Patnaik said, "We can participate in this festivity by lighting diyas (lamps), blowing conch shells, beating cymbals, offering prayers, reciting devotional hymns and doing kirtans at temples or our homes on the day."

Also Read | OYO Plans To Expand Presence in Spiritual Destinations Including Ayodhya With 400 Properties by Year-End.

With the countdown for the inauguration of the Rs 800-crore project, also known as the Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa, beginning with the three-day yagna on Makar Sankranti on Monday, Patnaik appealed to people to dedicate themselves to the devotion of Lord Jagannath. The state government has already declared January 17 as a holiday.

While wishing the people of Odisha on Makar Sankanti, the CM said Lord Jagannath is the identity of all Odias. "All of us start our good work in the name of Lord Jagannath who symbolises a unifying force for all religions in the world. He is the basic source of our tradition, culture and consciousness. Jagannath culture is the foundation of our culture," he said.

Also Read | 24.82 Crore People Lifted Out of Multidimensional Poverty in India Over Nine Years, Says NITI Aayog Report.

Stating that it is our good fortune that we will witness the opening of Parikrama Prakalpa dedicated to Lord Jagannath, Patnaik said hundreds of sadhus and great personalities have been making ‘Parikrama' of Jagannath temple as part of religious belief for centuries.

He said the project aims at facilitating the common people to undertake the ‘Parikrama' in a smooth and secured way. The chief minister requested the people to celebrate the day as a glittering and joyous festival.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)