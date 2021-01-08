Bhubaneswar, Jan 8 (PTI) The Odisha government on Friday conducted the second COVID-19 vaccine dry run in all the districts and municipal corporation areas in the state, an official said.

The drive was conducted at 110 locations in primary health centres, community health centres, state-run medical colleges and 11 private hospitals.

Twenty-five health personnel were administered with the dummy vaccine in each location, he said.

The first vaccine dry run was carried out at 31 locations in the state on January 2.

