Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 25 (ANI): Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal demanding suspension of piped water project using Kharasrota river fearing increase of salinity and adverse effects on biodervisity in Bhitarkanika.

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Ganeswar Behera said that the fact-finding committee constituted by PCC President Niranjan Patnaik has submitted a memorandum to the Governor demanding five things based on the assessment of the situation and interaction with the people of Aul and Rajkanika blocks of Kendrapara district.

Also Read | Petrol and Diesel Prices in India on August 25, 2021: Fuel Prices Remain Unchanged; Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Metro Cities.

"The government should immediately invite Kharasrota Banchao Sangram Samiti to the negotiating table and expeditiously take up Aul and Rajkanika drinking water project," he said.

Behera further stated that the government should construct a barrage downstream of Kharasrota. "If water is drawn from Kharasrota for drinking water project of Bhadrak district, there will be salinity ingress in the river due to fall in water level. It will also affect the biodervisity in Bhitarkanika. The construction of a barrage will address all these concerns," he said.

Also Read | Karnataka Govt Urges Bengaluru IT Companies to Extend Work From Home For Employees Till December 2022.

Behera also demanded the release of the people arrested for protesting against the project and said that the execution of the Kharasrota water project should be suspended till they arrive at a negotiating settlement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)