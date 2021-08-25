New Delhi, August 25: The prices of petrol and diesel have been kept unchanged by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Wednesday, August 25. This comes a day after the fuel rates were slashed down. The fuel prices have reached sky-rocketing heights and the petrol prices have breached the Rs 100-mark in several cities across the country. In Delhi, the prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 101.49 per litre and Rs 88.92 per litre respectively on Wednesday, August 25.

The price of petrol in Mumbai stood at Rs 107.52 per litre on August 25, Wednesday. The diesel is being sold at Rs 96.48 in the Maharashtra's capital city on Wednesday. The prices have been kept same in the city today. The price of petrol in Mumbai had crossed the Rs 100-mark on May 29 this year and has remained above since then. World May See Peak of Petrol, Diesel Demand by 2035 but Not in India, Says Oil Ministry Official.

Check Prices Of Petrol & Diesel In Metro Cities On August 25, 2021 Here:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi Rs 101.49 Rs 88.92 Mumbai Rs 107.52 Rs 96.48 Kolkata Rs 101.82 Rs 91.98 Chennai Rs 99.20 Rs 93.52

In Kolkata, the price of petrol stood at Rs 101.82 per litre on August 25, Wednesday.Meanwhile, diesel is being sold at Rs 91.98 per litre in the capital city of West Bengal on Wednesday as the rates have not be changed by the OMCs. In Chennai, the prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 99.20 per litre and Rs 93.52 per litre respectively on Wednesday, August 25.

