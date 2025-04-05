Jajpur (Odisha), Apr 5 (PTI) A couple was killed while their four-year-old son survived after the motorcycle on which they were travelling was hit by a car in Odisha's Jajpur district on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place near a tollgate on NH-16 in Panikoili police station area when the couple, along with their son, were travelling towards Panikoili from Kuakhia in the afternoon, a police officer said.

A car rammed into their motorcycle and sped away, he said.

While the woman reportedly died on the spot, the man sustained critical injuries and was rushed to the Jajpur district headquarters hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the officer said.

Their son, however, had a close shave and sustained minor injuries. He is currently being looked after by Panikoili Police.

Police have initiated a thorough investigation into the accident and are trying to trace the car, the officer said.

Efforts were underway to ascertain the identity of the deceased couple, he added.

