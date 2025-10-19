Puri (Odisha) [India], October 19 (ANI): Devotees from across the country have gathered at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri during the auspicious month of Kartik.

A massive crowd of people flocked to the temple to offer prayers and worship Lord Jagannath and take the blessings of the Almighty.

The state government has ensured proper arrangements for the pilgrims, including food, accommodation, and clean drinking water, all free of cost.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday announced that a digital registration system will be introduced next year for the Habisyali mothers, aimed at providing them with medical and emergency services during the sacred month of Kartik.

Habisyali refers to women pilgrims, particularly widows, who observe the month-long Kartik Brata ritual in Odisha's Puri.

"From next year, a digital registration system will be implemented for Habisyali mothers, providing them with medical and emergency services...The devotion of Habisyaali mothers is a symbol of Odisha's moral strength and cultural identity," CM Majhi said.

He said that the state government has allocated Rs 3.30 crore this year for the welfare of Habisyali mothers, an increase of Rs 70 lakh from the previous year."The state government has allocated Rs 3.30 crore for the welfare of Habisyaali mothers this year, which is Rs 70 lakh more than the previous year...We should follow the teachings of Lord Jagannath," the Chief Minister said.

Shri Jagannath Temple is one of the most revered Hindu temples in India, dedicated to Lord Jagannath, a form of Lord Vishnu. It is a major pilgrimage site for devotees across the country. In the holy month of Kartik, the temple witnesses a flock of devotees who visit to offer prayers and seek blessings for prosperity and salvation. The temple was built in the 12th century by King Anantavarman Chodaganga Deva and is a prime example of Kalinga architecture. (ANI)

