By Ujjwal Roy

South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], October 19 (ANI): As Diwali and Kali Puja approach, the Champahati firecracker market, the largest in West Bengal, is witnessing heavy footfall, with people flocking to buy firecrackers ahead of the festivities.

Located in the South 24 Parganas district, Champahati has been a traditional hub for firecracker production for many years. Around the festival of lights, it transforms into a bustling trading centre offering a wide range of locally made and imported firecrackers. Prices range from ₹10 to ₹5,000, catering to a wide range of buyers.

Member for the Trader and Organiser of Champahati Fireworks Union, Sourin Mondal, said, "The market is doing better compared to last time... We are selling green crackers, and customers are also happy... The firecrackers sold at this Champahati firecracker market are both locally produced and imported... The Champahati Firecracker Market has approximately 700 to 800 shops selling firecrackers year-round. Approximately 1.5 lakh people in the Champahati area are involved in the firecracker business..."

A buyer, Sravani, said, "There are a lot of varieties available here... I have been coming here for 7-8 years..."

Another buyer, Arijit, said, "Everything is available here at a sufficient price... We are trying to buy crackers that make the least noise..."

Firecracker making is an age-old skill that families depend on for their livelihood.

