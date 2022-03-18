Balasore (Odisha), Mar 18 (PTI) The Vigilance Directorate of Odisha said it arrested a government engineer on Friday for allegedly possessing Rs 2.45 crore of undisclosed wealth, which is 358 per cent of his known sources of income.

The directorate said in a statement that searches were conducted at five places in Bhadrak and Balasore districts on Thursday following inputs that Pramoth Behuria was possessing assets amassed illegally.

Behuria is the assistant engineer of the Rural Works Division in Soro town.

It is alleged that he possesses 16 plots in Bhubaneswar and Bhadrak valued at Rs 1.04 crore, two double-storey buildings and Rs 1.83 lakh in unaccounted cash. He also has around 500 grammes of gold and one kg of silver valued at Rs 17.7 lakh.

A case has been registered against Behuria and his spouse under the Prevention of Corruption Act and an investigation is on, the statement added.

