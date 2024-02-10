India News | Odisha Government Hikes MBPY Pension Amount by Rs 500

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 10 (ANI): The Odisha government raised the Madhu Babu Pension Yojana (MBPY) pension amount by Rs 500 on Saturday.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced an enhancement in the monthly pension amount being provided under the state's social security scheme--MBPY.

The MBPY beneficiaries, who were availing Rs 500, Rs 700 and Rs 900 each month, will now receive Rs 1,000, Rs 1200 and Rs 1400 every month.

The beneficiaries of the MBPY will get the revised pension amount from February 2024 between the 20th to 25th. The State Government will spend an additional Rs 3683 crore annually for the enhanced pension assistance.

The people requested Chairman 5T Nabin Odisha, V K Pandian during his visits to multiple Odisha districts, to increase the pension amount.

Accepting the request of the people, the Chief Minister took the decision.

Notably, MBPY was launched on January 1, 2008, by the Women & Child Development Department, Government of Odisha. The scheme was made applicable throughout the State of Odisha. All the beneficiaries covered under the 'State Old Age Pension Scheme, 1989' and the 'Odisha Disability Pension Scheme, 1985' were provided with financial assistance under this scheme.

Earlier, The Odisha government made seeding of Aadhaar mandatory with the social welfare schemes, NSAP and MBPY, for availing the benefits from April 1. (ANI)

