Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 11 (ANI): Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati has appealed to people of the State to stand by the armed forces in their fight to protect the motherland. He was speaking after convening a meeting of the representatives belonging to different faiths to discuss the situation after the Operation Sindoor launched by the Indian armed forces targeting terror sites in Pakistan.

" A meeting of the representatives belonging to different faiths was convened to discuss the situation after Operation Sindoor. All the representatives unequivocally supported and expressed solidarity with the armed forces," Kambhampati told reporters on Saturday.

"I also appeal to all the people belonging to Odisha to stand by the armed forces in their fight to protect the motherland. It is our responsibility in this hour to express solidarity with the people who are fighting to protect the borders. I pay homage to those souls who departed from us, who lost their lives in the terror attack, and I also pay homage to the martyrs who lost their lives in protecting the motherland," he added.

India said on Saturday that Pakistan has violated the understanding reached between DGMOs of the two countries earlier in the day on stoppage of firing and military action and that the Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with the border intrusions.

At a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said this is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today and India takes "very serious note of these violations". India called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility.

Misri said India's Armed Forces have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control

."For the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan. This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today. The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations and we take very very serious note of these violations," Misri said.

"We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility. The armed forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation. They have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control," he added. (ANI)

