Bhubhaneshwar (Odisha) [India], August 4 (ANI): Odisha government has allowed physical classroom teaching in Technical Universities, colleges, polytechnics and ITIs for final year students of post-graduate, undergraduate and Diploma courses to commence from August 9.

The respective institutions will reopen from August 9 following Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) regarding COVID-19.

"Considering the improvement in COVID-19 situation in Odisha, the state government directed all the Technical Universities, Engineering and Professional Colleges, Polytechnics & Diploma institutions and ITIs of the State, under the administrative control of the Skill Development and Technical Education Department, to re-open their respective institutions for the final year students with effect from August 9, following Standard Operating Procedure (SOP)," read a statement from Odisha government, Skill development and Technical Education Department on Wednesday.

"The physical classroom teaching for final year students will commence from August 9 after all precautionary measures such as complete sanitization and disinfection of classrooms, laboratories, hostels, etc. are taken as per the COVID guidelines," it said. (ANI)

