Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 1 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced a social security scheme for newspaper hawkers registered under Odisha Unorganized Workers' Social Security Board (OUWSSB).

"Newspaper hawkers play a key role in disseminating information and news among the masses in all weathers and their working day starts before sunrise, keeping in view the role and struggle to keep people connect with the news the decisions has been taken," a statement from Chief Minister's office (CMO) read.

Also Read | India Likely to Have Double-Digit Growth in Financial Year 2021-22, 6.5-7% in 2022, Says Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian.

Under the scheme, the state government will provide Rs 2 lakhs to their families in case of accidental death and Rs 1 lakh in case of natural death.

Similarly, in case of permanent disability due to the accident, a newspaper hawkers will be provided an assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh and in case of partial disability (loss of both limbs) will be given Rs 80,000 and in case of partial (loss of one limb), the hawker will be given Rs 40,000.

Also Read | Haryana Road Accident: Six Dead, Four Injured As Two Cars Collide in Kaithal.

Further, in view of the financial hardships due to the COVID-19, it has been decided to provide special assistance of Rs 3,000 to all registered newspaper hawkers in two phases.

The state government has also decided to provide appropriate work sheds at the sub-division and district level to address this problem as hawkers often face.

The Chief Minister has further directed the Department of Information and Public Relations to manage a digital database of hawkers at the state and district levels and provide all identity cards to all hackers at the district level. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)