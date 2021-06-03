Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 3 (ANI): Keeping in view the outbreak of COVID-19 virus in the habitation of Primitive Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) of Odisha, the Schduled Tribe (ST) and Scheduled Caste (SC) SC Development Department has announced a special package for the PVTGs.

An official statement issued by the ST and SC Development Department, Government of Odisha, said that ST and SC Department is looking after the development of 13 PVTG communities of Odisha who are residing in 14 districts. Around 541 villages with 27308 households (HHs) and 1,34,000 population exist in the 17 old Micro Project Agency areas and 1138 newly identified PVTG villages with 36906 HHs & 160401 population have further been notified in the existing MPAs and three additional MPAs established at Keonjhar, Jajpur and Dhenkanal Districts.

For emergency COVID Management in PVTG areas, the relief package includes distribution of free masks and sanitising materials to all PVTGs, dry ration kit of Rs 2,500 to all COVID affected PVTG Households, incentive of Rs 1,400 to all PVTGs (Rs 100 per day) affected by COVID-19 for stay in Institutional Quarantine Centre.

Other relief measures include door-to-door survey and screening of all PVTG households for COVID-19 symptoms, Community Resource persons (CRPs) working in PVTG villages to be awarded Rs 1,000 per month as an incentive for four months and health kits and life insurance coverage has been provided for all the field functionaries under MPAs.

Apart from these initiatives, fund provision has been made for supporting the isolation centres set up at village level and COVID Care Centres at MPA level and dedicated ambulances for emergency transport. Massive awareness campaign has been taken up in all PVTG villages (miking in local PVTG languages and posters/banners), bulk messages are being sent to PVTGs.

Having mobile phones, door-to-door survey has been taken up in all PVTG villages by ASHA, Anganwadi and Auxiliary Nurse Midwife workers along with CRPs equipped with thermal screening and Oximeter and sensitisation is being made on hand wash and COVID guidelines observation.

On detection of COVID symptoms, the block level Rapid Response Team is mobilised for conducting mass testing and referral to isolation/quarantine centre/COVID Care Hospital as the case may be.

The department has also facilitated establishment of isolation/ quarantine Centre in hard to reach pockets or wherever required on emergency basis.

The State Level Monitoring Team is closely working with District Administration in this entire process with daily tracking of the COVID cases and the containment measures being taken by the State Level Monitoring Cell. (ANI)

