Bhubaneswar, Jan 22 (PTI) The Odisha government on Wednesday approved investment proposals worth Rs 3,883.72 crore in 17 projects.

In a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) gave its nod to these projects.

These projects are expected to generate over 12,280 jobs, providing a significant boost to employment opportunities for the youth of Odisha, an official release said.

These project clearances came ahead of the Utkarsh Odisha 2025 Conclave, showcasing the state's proactive approach to attracting investments and fostering industrial excellence, it said.

The approved projects are from various sectors such as steel, iron & ferro alloys, power & renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, green hydrogen, transportation and tourism.

The projects will also strengthen the industrial base across Sambalpur, Rayagada, Ganjam, Jajpur, Angul, Khurda, Dhenkanal, and Jharsuguda.

Among these projects, Mahanadi Coalfield will set up a 99 MW wind power facility at an investment of Rs 852.12 crore in Rayagada and BR Steel and Power Limited will build a unit at an investment of Rs 871 crore in Sambalpur district.

