Chennai, January 22: The Tamil Nadu police recently arrested a 28-year-old woman for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy in Tiruvallur district. Police officials said that the accused woman kidnapped the Class XI boy on the pretext of a romantic relationship. The incident came to light after the minor boy went missing on Saturday, January 18.

Soon after the boy went missing, his family members approached the Periyapalayam police and lodged a missing complaint, reports TOI. Acting on the complaint, the police began an inquiry and learned that a woman identified as Vinodhini was close to the boy. They also found that the woman was also missing. West Bengal Shocker: Woman Rapes Nephew Repeatedly, Makes Videos of Sex Abuse and Blackmails Him in Bongaon; Arrested.

During the probe, cops traced the woman and the missing boy to her relative's home in the area. While the police rescued the boy, they also found out that the accused woman was married and has two children. Vinodhini has been booked under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). Chennai Shocker: Man Switches Identity With Brother, Deceives Police for 20 Years Leading to Wrongful Conviction of Sibling in Tamil Nadu; Accused Finally Caught.

After her arrest, she was remanded to judicial custody. In a similar incident that took place last year in June, a woman from Ambattur was arrested for sexually abusing a 17-year-old boy. It was reported that Sathyapriya had stayed at the house of her son's friend for two months and sexually abused the minor boy.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

