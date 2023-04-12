Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 12 (ANI): Due to "intense heat wave condition" in the state, the Odisha government has ordered to close Anganwadi centres and all schools, both government and private, up to class 10th from Wednesday to April 16, a release from chief ministers office here said.

On arrival from Japan visit on April 11, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik immediately took a review meeting with senior officers on the current heat wave condition and various health-related facilities, it said.

"In view of intense heat wave condition, Anganwadi centres and all schools, both govt and private up to class 10th will remain closed from Wednesday till 16th of April," the release said.

For the past few days, the temperature is rising in the state and MeT Department has also issued a heatwave warning throughout the state.

"In this context, the Chief Minister directed the administration particularly panchayat raj & drinking water department, housing & urban development department and energy department to start preparedness to meet the situation," the release said.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to ensure a smooth supply of drinking water both in urban and rural areas with a special focus on water scarcity pockets. "He also directed the energy department to ensure continuous power supply to meet demands during heatwave conditions," the release said.

"Patnaik also advised the administration to keep in touch with various professional Meteorological agencies to collect information about monsoons and prepare advanced planning accordingly. While reviewing the various activities of the health & family welfare department, the chief minister expressed satisfaction over the functioning of the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) scheme which provides free healthcare facilities to nearly three and a half crore people of Odisha," the release said.

"In view of the significance of the scheme, the chief minister advised the H&FW department to ensure prompt medical care for all the beneficiaries," the statement informed.

The Chief Minister was briefed about the current COVID-19 scenario in the country in general and Odisha in particular. "The situation is well under control. The government has taken all precautionary measures including a massive awareness programme to contain the outbreak. The Chief Minister has advised monitoring the situation closely," it said.

Chief Minister's Secretary VK Pandian coordinated the meeting. Chief Secretary PK Jena, Development Commissioner Anu Garg and other senior officers attended the review meeting through video conference, it said. (ANI)

