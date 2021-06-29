Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 29 (ANI): Department of Higher Education, Odisha on Monday informed that it is going to conduct final year/final semester examination (2020-21) for all under-graduate and post-graduate courses through Online mode in July/August 2021.Principal Secretary Higher Education, Saswat Mishra wrote to Vice-Chancellors of all State Public Universities, and Principals of all Government Non-Government Colleges coming under Higher Education Department.

"Due to continuing COVID-19 related dislocation, the academic calendar of Higher Education Institutions has been severely affected. Timely passing out of 2020-21 final year/final semester UG and PG students has become a cause of concern as their final examinations are yet to be conducted. University and college campuses are presently out of bounds for the students due to Covid-19 related restrictions", read the letter.

"Teaching is continuing in online mode. The COVID-19 situation, though it has improved to some extent, is likely to remain grim for the next two to three months due to the anticipated third wave. Under these circumstances, it is not likely that the University and college campuses will be made open for the students for physical classroom teaching and pen and paper mode examinations."

The decision has been taken after three rounds of discussion with the Vice-Chancellors of all State Public Universities and College Principals by the Minister of Higher Education.

As per the decision, the final year/ final semester examinations will be held in the month of July/August of 2021 in the online mode, for the 2020-21 U.G. and P.G. final year/ final semester students. The result will be published in the month of August/September of 2021.

All back paper examinations will be held in online mode by the end of July/August of 2021 for these students as well as already passed out students.

The date of examination will be decided by the concerned Universities/ Autonomous Colleges.

Students can appear for the said online examination from their home or any place suitable to them. They can also appear for the said online examination from any nearby Degree College as per their convenience.

The process/modalities of online examination will be intimated to the students by the concerned Universities/ Autonomous Colleges.

Interactive doubt clearing classes will be conducted in online mode till mid-July to the end of July 2021.

To ensure smooth conduct of the online examination, university and college teachers shall be assigned mentoring duty for a group of students. These mentor-teachers shall constantly talk to their mentee-students through telephone or in any other mode and prepare the students for online examination. The list of mentor teachers along with the name of their mentee students (with the telephone number of mentee-students) must be uploaded in the University/ College website latest by June 30, 2021.

All these above-mentioned decisions are meant only for 2020-21 final year/final semester students, decision regarding examination for the students of all other years/ semesters shall be decided later. Mishra has asked the Universities and College authorities to take necessary action. (ANI)

