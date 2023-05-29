Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 29 (ANI): The Odisha Government has decided to develop "Konark Sun Temple Complex" as part of the Konark Heritage Area Development Plan (KHADP) under the Integrated Development of Heritage & Monuments and Tourist Destination Scheme.

The Odisha Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday has approved a Rs 209 crore project for the development.

The development project will transform the physical infrastructure in and around the temple complex and upgrade the visitors' experience.

The state government will spend more than 209 crore for the execution of the work.

The work is targeted for completion within a period of 18 calendar months. (ANI)

