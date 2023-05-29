New Delhi, May 29: Chief Ministers of Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states on Sunday shared feedback about work being done by them and talked about efforts to expand the reach of central schemes in their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, sources said.

The Chief Ministers discussed the roadmap to take welfare schemes to the last mile and there was a general review of preparations of Lok Sabha polls next year, the sources said. The meeting was held on a day the Prime Minister inaugurated the new building of Parliament.

PM Narendra Meets BJP Chief Ministers

Had a constructive meeting with BJP CMs and Deputy CMs today. We discussed ways for accelerating development and ensuring the welfare of our citizens. They shared their valuable insights during the meeting as well. pic.twitter.com/FHNJ74Oxn3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 28, 2023

Those who were present in the meeting included BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, his two deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brijesh Pathak, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Gujarat Chief Bhupendra Patel, Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha were also present.

With the Narendra Modi government having completed nine years in office in two successive terms, the BJP is reaching out to people with the achievements of the government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the new Parliament House to the nation on Sunday. Earlier in the day, he installed the Sengol with Nandi at the top facing East-West direction in the new Parliament House. He also lit up the diya and offered flowers to the Sengol.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister remarked that there are few moments in every nation's history that are immortalized and said May 28, 2023 was such a day. "People of India have given themselves a gift for the Amrit Mahotsav", he said.

PM Modi said the new Parliament building was a symbol of the aspirations of the people for making India a developed country.

