Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 9 (ANI): The Odisha Government on Thursday announced that it will provide financial assistance to spouse, next of kin of persons who succumb to COVID-19 while in active line of duty and are not eligible for insurance coverage under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package announced by Central government.

The state government has decided to settle the claims of those who died on duty from the chief minister's relief fund (CMRF).

An official order issued by Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department said "In order to instil a sense of confidence and security among all the frontline workers in the battle against COVID-19, Government after careful consideration have been pleased to decide that, the claims of COVID warriors, held ineligible by Government of India and found eligible as per the Government of Odisha Guidelines will be settled out of Cheif Minister's Relief Fund"

As per the order, the Collector of the concerned districts has been authorised to settle the claims.

"Since the approval of Government of India on our proposal for settlement of claims of COVID warriors are still pending, in order to avoid any double payment, the Spouse/Next of Kin of the deceased persons shall submit an undertaking to return the entire amount of settlement, if the same will be borne by Government of India in future, along with the bank account details of the claimant before the concerned Collector" order added

All the Administrative Departments will scrutinize the claims and finalize the list of eligible claimants in respect of the COVID Warriors pertaining to their Departments as per the State Government's guidelines at their level, the order said.

Odisha Government on Wednesday has said that "The Central government has announced Rs 50 lakh as compassionate assistance to the families of the martyred warriors. Accordingly, the state government sent the list of 60 warriors killed during the COVID management duty to the Government of India. But the Indian government has agreed to help only One martyr and state government would again draw the attention of the Central Government in this regard." (ANI)

