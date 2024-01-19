Kendrapara (Odisha), Jan 19 (PTI) A 45-year-old headmaster of a private school in Odisha's Kendrapara district was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping two minor girls, police said.

The accused allegedly sexually assaulted the two girl students on January 16 in the school. Both the 13-year-old girls are students of class 7, police said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Holiday on January 22: MP Government Declares Holiday for All Colleges and Universities for Ram Temple Inauguration in Ayodhya.

The incident came to light when the girls refused to go to school, prompting their parents to inquire about the reason for their decision. After being pressured by their parents, both girls confided in them about the sequence of sexual torture inflicted upon them by the accused teacher, police added.

The accused has been booked under Sections 376 (f), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC and Section- 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) 2012, said Ajaya Kumar Jena, inspector, Rajnagar police station.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: 56 Bhog Prasad Reaches Ayodhya, To Be Offered to Ram Lalla 'First' After Pran Pratishtha (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)