Balangir (Odisha) [India], December 11 (ANI): The Income Tax raids entered the sixth day at the premises of Baldev Sahu Infra Pvt Ltd company at Sudpada in Balangir, Odisha. The company is allegedly linked to Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu.

Meanwhile, the currency counting of 176 bags was completed after Income Tax raided properties connected to Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu, The Income Tax department will deposit all the seized cash at the same bank in Balangir SBI main branch following the official procedure on Monday. SBI's main branch will function smoothly for the public regularly, SBI Regional Manager said.

Income Tax officials on Monday continued to survey properties linked to Dheeraj Sahu with the documentation process still on. Searches are on at Bolangir in Odisha as well as in Jharkhand.

During the Income Tax raids at properties connected to Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu, huge stacks of currency notes were seized. According to sources the amount of cash recovered was in excess of Rs 300 crore.

SBI Regional Manager, Bhagat Behera on Sunday said that out of the 176 bags received, 140 have been accounted for, and the counting of the remaining bags is scheduled on Monday.

"We received 176 bags and 140 of them have been counted, the rest will be counted today. Officials from 3 banks are involved in the counting process, and 50 of our officials are involved. About 40 (currency counting) machines were brought here, 25 are in use and 15 are kept as backup,"

Meanwhile, the currency note banding machine was brought to Balangir SBI's main branch to complete the currency counting process.

The Income Tax sleuths conducted raids at the premises of Boudh Distilleries Private Limited on Sunday, as the crackdown by the central agency entered its fifth day.

Sources say the Income Tax sleuths have, so far, recovered more than Rs 300 crore cash from several locations in Odisha and Jharkhand during their raids against Boudh Distilleries Private Limited (BDPL) and entities linked to it.

The residences of Sahu were also searched. The recovery has given fresh ammunition to the BJP to come out all guns blazing at the Congress on the issue of graft.

Earlier, on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at the Congress, tagging a news report about the I-T department's recovery of Rs 200 crores in cash from various locations of a business group allegedly linked to Sahu.

"Countrymen should look at these piles of currency notes and then hear the addresses of its (Congress) leaders on honesty. Every penny looted from people will have to be returned. This is Modi's guarantee," PM Modi posted from his official handle.

Union Minister Amit Shah also criticised the Congress and members of the INDIA bloc for remaining silent on the raids

"I am very surprised. After independence, such a large amount of cash has been seized from an MP's house. Crores of rupees have been recovered but the whole INDI alliance is silent on this corruption. I understand Congress is silent as corruption is in their nature but JDU, RJD, DMK, and SP all are sitting silently...Now I understand why a campaign was run against PM Modi that agencies are being misused. It was run because there was a fear in their mind that all the secrets of their corruption would be revealed..." Amit Shah had said to ANI.

The Congress has chosen to distance itself from the Cash recovered at it MPs home claiming that only Dheeraj Sahu can explain how huge amounts of cash were found at his business.

"The Indian National Congress is in no way connected with the businesses of Dheeraj Sahu, MP. Only he can explain, and should explain, how huge amounts of cash have been reportedly unearthed by the income-tax authorities from his properties" Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said.

With the Congress yet to take any punitive action against its MP the BJP is expected to further raise the pitch on the issue. (ANI)

