Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], March 15 (ANI): A massive amount of sand, illegally extracted and stockpiled near the Sonali River in Odisha's Kaptipada, was seized by a joint team of officials from the Mining Department, Tahasildar, and Police, officials said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the team raided the site and found over 230 truckloads of sand, valued at a significant amount. The sand had been illegally extracted and stockpiled for smuggling.

Also Read | TSPSC Group 3 Results 2025 Announced: Result Declared for 1363 Vacancies, Know Steps To Download Scorecard at tspsc.gov.in.

The Tahasildar, along with the Mining Officer, immediately initiated the process of auctioning the seized sand. However, as no bidders came forward, the sand will be auctioned later, and the proceeds will go to the government treasury.

The Tahasildar stated that the seizure of such a large quantity of illegally stockpiled sand is a significant achievement, and the revenue generated from the auction will benefit the government.

Also Read | India Denounces Pakistan's 'Fanatical Mindset', Says Ranting on Jammu and Kashmir Won't Justify Cross-Border Terror.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)