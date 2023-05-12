Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 12 (ANI): The Odisha vigilance officials on Friday apprehended a junior stenographer while demanding and accepting a bribe from a teacher.

The junior stenographer has been identified as Durga Prasad Mohapatra of the office of District Treasury Officer, Nayagarh.

"He was held for demanding and accepting undue advantage (bribe) of Rs.48,000 from a complainant (Teacher) in order to process applications of 161 teachers at Rs 300 per teacher for the opening of Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN) from PRAN centre, under IT Department, Bhubaneswar," read an official statement from Odisha Vigilance Directorate.

As per an official statement, the entire bribe money was recovered from the possession of Mohapatra and seized in the presence of witnesses.

"Following the trap, simultaneous searches have been launched on the residential government quarter of the junior stenographer," it read.

Durga Prasad Mohapatra has been arrested and will be forwarded to the Court.

"In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance Police Station Case No.11 dated 11.05.2023 Under Section 7 in The Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 as amended by the PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered and is under investigation," it read.

Further investigation is underway and details are awaited. (ANI)

