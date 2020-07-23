Ganjam, July 23: A King cobra was rescued from a well in Burujhari village of Ganjam district on Wednesday by the help of members of the snake helpline.

The locals first saw the snake inside an abandoned well and immediately informed the forest department officials who sent a team of the snake helpline, working in the Khollikote forest range to the village.

Also Read | Mukesh Ambani is Now 5th Richest Person in the World, Moves Ahead of Warren Buffet as Wealth Increases to $75.1 Billion.

The snake was rescued after an hour of hard work by them, speaking about which, Swapnalok Mishra and Mihir Pandey -- the two team members said that the reptile was approximately 12-15 feet long.

It was later released in the forest on the orders of Khallikote forest official after a health check-up.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)