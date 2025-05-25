Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 25 (ANI): Koraput district in Odisha has recorded its highest rainfall in 24 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD Bhubaneswar Director Manorama Mohanty confirmed the development on Saturday, adding that widespread rainfall is expected across the state over the next few days..

"Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at many places in Odisha over the next few days. The southwest monsoon has already set in over Kerala, and pre-monsoon showers are currently active in our state. Cyclonic circulation is going to form. Tomorrow, light and moderate rainfall will occur in many places of Odisha, and it will continue next 4-5 days," Mohanty said.

She also stated that an orange alert has been issued for several districts anticipating heavy rainfall. Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea on May 29 and 30 due to rough weather conditions expected along the Odisha coast.

Bhubaneswar witnessed light rainfall on Saturday as pre-monsoon showers continued across Odisha.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain across several parts of the state over the next four to five days, with an orange warning issued for multiple districts.

Meanwhile, the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of west central and east central Arabian Sea on Sunday, said the IMD.

Along with these areas, the monsoons have also advanced into some more parts of the west-central and north Bay of Bengal.

According to the Met Department, the conditions are favourable for further advancement of the monsoon.

It may reach some more parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Karnataka, including Bengaluru, Andhra Pradesh, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu in the next three days.

On Saturday, the southwest monsoon hit Kerala, marking its earliest arrival on the Indian mainland since 2009, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

This year, the Southwest Monsoon set in over Kerala on May 24, eight days earlier than its normal onset date of June 1, said IMD.

Favourable monsoons help monsoon-dependent agricultural regions, citizens, and last-mile users to tackle extreme weather events and the impacts of climate change in a better way.

Favourable Monsoon has substantial economic benefits of government investments in monsoon-related weather and forecasting services, particularly benefiting farmers, livestock rearers, and fisherfolk.

These advancements, like those through the Monsoon Mission and High Performance Computers, have yielded significant returns, including improved crop yields, reduced losses from extreme weather events, and enhanced capacity to manage resources. (ANI)

