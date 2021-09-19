Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 19 (ANI): Under the Seva Samarpan Abhiyan started on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday, Odisha on Saturday launched a campaign of planting saplings from Bhubaneswar.

Speaking to ANI, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President of Odisha, Samir Mohanty said, "Under Seva Samarpan Abhiyan started on PM Modi's birthday, we have started this campaign and it will continue till October 7. In Odisha, there are 37,000 different locations where we will plant these sapling trees."

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Centre Plans To Procure 20 Crore Covishield, One Crore Zydus DNA Doses By End of September 2021.

Further, he said that this campaign will also help in protecting the environment by generating oxygen.

"We will also work on maintaining these sapling trees. Almost all the party workers are involved in this campaign," he added. (ANI)

Also Read | Manorama Mohapatra Dies at 87: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Anguish at Death of Eminent Odia Litterateur and Journalist.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)