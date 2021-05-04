Bhubaneswar, May 4 (PTI) Odisha's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 4,79,752 on Tuesday as 8,216 more people tested positive for the infection, while 15 fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 2,088, a health department official said.

Of the new cases, 4,684 were reported from quarantine centres and 3,532 detected during contact tracing.

Khurda district, which comprises the state capital Bhubaneswar, reported the highest number of fresh cases at 1,271, followed by Sundargarh (636), Cuttack (447) and Puri (402).

The remaining cases were recorded in several other districts.

Khurda district registered the maximum number of fresh COVID fatalities at five, while three patients succumbed to the disease in Rayagada, two each in Kalahandi and Sundergarh and one each in Cuttack, Puri and Subarnapur, the official said.

Odisha now has 73,548 active cases, while 4,04,063 people have recovered from the disease.

The state has so far conducted over 1.02 crore sample tests for COVID-19, including 43,682 on Monday, and the positivity rate stands at 4.67 per cent.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had on Sunday declared working journalists of the state as frontline COVID warriors.

Following the government's decision, a special session has been organised here to inoculate the journalists covered under Gopabandhu Health Insurance Scheme, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)