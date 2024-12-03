Balasore (Odisha), Dec 3 (PTI) A local court in Balasore district Tuesday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for abducting and raping a minor girl in 2022.

Special POCSO judge Ranjan Kumar Sutar, relying upon 22 witnesses and 40 exhibits, sentenced the 26-year-old accused, along with a fine of Rs 6,000, special public prosecutor Pranab Kumar Panda said.

Also Read | Gurugram Horror: Man Brutally Beaten to Death by Brother-in-Law in Noorpur Village, Held.

In default of the payment, the convict has to undergo another two-year jail term, he said.

According to the prosecution, the case was reported from a village in Simulia area, where the accused kidnapped the 16-year-old girl from her house on January 19, 2022 and raped her.

Also Read | Sambhal Violence: Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Well-Planned Conspiracy Behind Stone Pelting Incident Over Shahi Jama Masjid Survey by BJP, Rahul Gandhi-Led Congress Team to Visit on December 4 Amid Curbs.

The family members lodged an FIR after failing to trace the girl.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)