Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 12 (ANI): Odisha on Monday marked National Youth Day with Vande Mataram sung across educational institutions.

Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj highlighted the significance of Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary, saying it's a celebration of youth power.

Also Read | Salary Cut for Neglecting Parents: Telangana Govt Plans 10% Pay Deduction for Employees Not Supporting Parents.

"On the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand Ji, we are celebrating National Youth Day. On this historic day, all the educational institutions in Odisha sang Vande Mataram at 11 AM, followed by a floral tribute to Swami Vevekanad Ji in all the schools and colleges on this day," Suraj said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday paid homage to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary and extended greetings to the country's youth.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana January 2026 Installment Update: Election Commission Bars Maharashtra Govt From Depositing Amount in Advance Ahead of BMC Elections.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the great philosopher, thinker, and monk, Swami Vivekananda Ji, I offer my humble salutations to him and extend my heartiest greetings to all of you on National Youth Day. Swami Vivekananda Ji, through his revolutionary and inclusive thoughts, delivered the message of humanity to the nation and the world. He strengthened the values of Indian philosophy on global platforms and, by advancing the progressive idea of harmony among all religions, brought pride to the country. His thoughts will forever guide the youth of the nation."

President Droupadi Murmu also paid homage to Swami Vivekananda, emphasising the lasting relevance of his teachings.

"I pay my humble tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, celebrated as National Youth Day. A timeless visionary and spiritual icon, he preached that inner strength and service to humanity were foundations of a meaningful life. He carried India's eternal wisdom to the world. Swamiji instilled national pride among Indians and inspired the youth to contribute to nation-building. His teachings will continue to inspire humanity," the President wrote on X.

National Youth Day is observed every year on January 12 to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

Born as Narendranath Datta in Kolkata on January 12, 1863, Swami Vivekananda founded the Ramakrishna Mission on May 1, 1897, to propagate Practical Vedanta and undertake social service.

Swami Vivekananda is remembered worldwide for his address at the World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893, which brought global recognition to India's spiritual and cultural heritage. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)