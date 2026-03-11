New Delhi [India], March 11: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Ethics Officer, Justice Arun Mishra (retd), has dismissed the complaint filed against former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni regarding alleged violations of conflict-of-interest provisions. The ruling concludes that no case of conflict of interest was established regarding Dhoni's participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL). MS Dhoni Set to Feature in All IPL 2026 Matches, Says CSK CEO; Playing Role to be Decided by Management.

Dhoni now plays for the Chennai Super Kings franchise in the IPL and has led the side to the title five times. In his detailed order, Justice Mishra noted that while Dhoni could be considered the owner of the cricket academies opened by M/s Aarka Sports and Management Private Limited, the agreement was entered into in 2017, prior to the BCCI's conflict-of-interest regulations coming into force in September 2018.

The Ethics Officer observed that there was no foundational evidence demonstrating that Dhoni's participation as a player placed him in a position of "institutional control or decision-making authority".

Furthermore, the ruling emphasised that no instances of "favouritism, bias, or preferential treatment" were cited or proven in relation to the academy ownership.

Justice Mishra stated that in the absence of such material, "mere continuance as an IPL player, without governance overlap, cannot by itself satisfy the definitional threshold of conflict" under the BCCI rules.

The complaint, filed in February 2024 by the complainant, alleged that Dhoni, as a "current player," was simultaneously the "owner of a Cricket Academy," thereby violating Rule 38(4)(a) and Rule 38(4)(p). The complainant also accused Dhoni of failing to fulfil mandatory disclosure obligations under Rule 38(2) and 38(5) after the rules were amended in 2018.

However, the Ethics Officer noted that the additional submissions reflect personal grievance and allegations extending beyond the scope of Rule 38.

"The complainant cannot, in effect, espouse the cause of a third party in this adjudicatory forum. More so, the complainant has personal axe to grind as the respondent had caused loss to him," the order said. MS Dhoni Issued E-Challan for Traffic Violation in Ranchi; Star CSK Player Fined INR 1000 for Overspeeding.

"Resultantly, Shri MS Dhoni can be said to be the owner of the Cricket Academies opened by M/s Aarka Sports and Management Private Limited. However, the agreement was entered into in 2017, whereas regulations came into force in September 2018. On facts, Conflict of Interest at the relevant time when Shri MS Dhoni represented India as Captain/Player has not been made out," it added.

The order said there is no allegation of favouritism by him, as such non-disclosure of the existing interest under Rule 34(3) and 34(5) is of consequence. "Apart from that, the complaint is the outcome of the commercial dispute of the complainant with the respondent, as well as the respondent and M/s Aarka Sports and Management Private Limited, whose cause is espoused by the complainant. The same is belated with respect to the period of 2020. No case of Conflict of Interest has been established by the complainant with respect to the respondent playing in the IPL," it said.

"In view of the foregoing discussion and findings, the complaint is dismissed," it added. (ANI)

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