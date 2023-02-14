Bhubaneswar, Feb 14 (PTI) Dismissed assistant sub-inspector Gopal Das, who allegedly shot dead Odisha minister Naba Kishore Das, was on Tuesday shifted to Choudwar circle jail in Cuttack from Jharsuguda sub-jail amid tight security, a top prison official said.

Director General (Prison) Manoj Chhabra said that Gopal Das was shifted to the jail in Cuttack as he had made a request for the same, citing security concerns.

Das, who was immediately arrested after he allegedly opened fire at the ex-minister, was sent to jail in Jharsuguda after completion of 13 days of remand with the crime branch of police, which is probing into the high-profile case.

The former ASI was recently taken to Gandhinagar in Gujarat for Polygraph and Narco Analysis Test, and his statement under section 164 of CrPC was subsequently recorded before the judicial magistrate, first class.

Earlier, the police had said that Das has confessed to his crime.

A senior prison official said that Das would stay in a special cell of the circle jail at Choudwar under CCTV surveillance. He will be treated as a sensitive undertrial prisoner in the wake of his alleged involvement in the killing of a minister.

The opposition BJP and the Congress had in the past expressed concern over the safety of Gopal Das, citing cases from the past where the prime accused were found murdered under mysterious circumstances.

Meanwhile, sources in the crime branch said that the reports of the tests conducted on the accused were yet to arrive.

Odisha's then health minister Naba Kishore Das was shot in chest, allegedly by Gopal Das, at Gandhi Chhak in Brajrajnagar area of Jharsuguda district on January 29. The minister died at a Bhubaneswar hospital hours later.

