Jagatsinghpur (Odisha) [India], July 23 (ANI): The Jagatsinghpur police have detained one person and launched a manhunt for another in connection with the alleged gangrape of a young girl in the district, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Jagatsinghpur Superintendent of Police Bhawani Sankar Udgata said the crime was reported on Monday night after the victim's father approached the police and alleged that two unidentified individuals had raped his daughter.

"A gangrape was reported last night in Jagatsinghpur. The incident was reported by the father of the victim, that two unidentified victims raped his daughter. The case is being investigated. During investigation, the names of both accused came to light. One of the accused was detained at night. Further investigation is underway. Even today, our team is out of the district to nab the other accused," Udgata said.

Earlier on Tuesday, former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik expressed concern over rising crimes against women in the state, calling the situation "disturbing." Patnaik also stated that the recent surge in sexual assaults reflects a troubling erosion of law enforcement.

"Today's news about rape in Jajpur, gangrape in Jagatsinghpur and Malkangiri and sexual assault in Puri ... deeply saddens and horrifies all of us. A disturbing wave of crimes against women is gripping Odisha," the BJD chief wrote in a post on X.

He said that the state's streets have become "increasingly" unsafe for women in both cities and villages.

"Both in cities and villages, the streets have become increasingly unsafe for women - in broad daylight and at night. A young student heading to school or college or returning from tutorial classes cannot be sure of her safety. Danger now lurks in everyday normal places. This surge in sexual assaults reflects a troubling erosion of law enforcement," Patnaik wrote.

He alleged that interference and political pressure within the police force have weakened accountability, with women and girls bearing the brunt.

"When the various ranks of the police face interference and political pressure, accountability weakens--and women and girls pay the price first," the BJD chief wrote.

"Adding to this concern, the US Government last month issued a Level 2 travel advisory that listed Odisha among six Indian states where American employees must seek special approval to travel beyond capital cities. While the state has seen a decline in Maoist activity and there is minimal terrorism, this inclusion likely reflects concerns over rising crimes against women," he added.

"The July 17 directive by Ravenshaw University in Cuttack--banning women from staying on campus beyond 5:30 PM--further exposed the crisis. Though it was withdrawn after public outrage, the order revealed a mindset that seeks to restrict women instead of making public spaces safer for them," he wrote further.

He said that the problem will only grow without urgent and decisive police action and political will.

He urged the BJP-led state government to act immediately to restore safety and rebuild women's trust in the system.

"It punished women instead of targeting the real problem. Without urgent and decisive police action and political will backing it, this problem will only grow. The political leadership must realise that allowing interference of local party leaders in police stations will only normalise violence across the state, especially gender-based violence. The state BJP government must act immediately to restore safety and rebuild women's trust in the system sworn to protect them," he wrote.

The BJD chief said that the party will continue to raise its voice for the protection of "mothers and sisters" in every forum. The remark followed a spate of recent crimes that have come to light in the state.

On Monday, Odisha police said that a 15-year-old girl has been allegedly raped by three, including her two hockey coaches, in Odisha's Jajpur district.

Speaking to ANI, Public Prosecutor Rajeeb Mohanty said, "The incident took place on the evening of July 3, when the victim was on her way home on a bicycle after her training from the Jajpur Hockey Training Centre. Two trainers at the Hockey centre and their compliance asked the victim to leave the cycle aside and go with them. The 15-year-old victim went into a lodge with them."

He further added that the victim's mother informed the sports officer of Jajpur, and a formal complaint was lodged with the police on July 20.

"The victim told her mother that the three raped her there. Her mother informed the sports officer of Jajpur about it. On July 20, the victim filed a complaint with the police. A case was registered against the under sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act. Today, the victim was brought to the POCSO Court and her statement was recorded... None of the accused has been arrested yet," Mohanty added. (ANI)

