VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 16: Environmental protection has become one of the most pressing legal and social concerns in modern India as rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and urban expansion continue to place significant pressure on natural resources and ecosystems.

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In this evolving legal landscape, Legals365, through its dedicated platform NGT Lawyers, focuses on addressing complex environmental disputes and providing effective legal solutions for individuals, businesses, and organizations dealing with environmental issues. Our practice is centered around representing clients before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and assisting them in navigating the legal framework governing pollution control, environmental clearances, forest conservation, and sustainable development pan India.

The National Green Tribunal, established under the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010, was created to ensure the effective and speedy disposal of cases relating to environmental protection, conservation of forests, and enforcement of environmental rights. The Tribunal has the authority to hear civil cases involving substantial environmental questions and is empowered to provide relief, compensation, and restoration of environmental damage. In deciding environmental disputes, the NGT applies well-recognized principles such as the Polluter Pays Principle, the Precautionary Principle, and the principle of Sustainable Development, which aim to balance economic progress with environmental protection. Environmental disputes before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) commonly arise under key environmental legislations including the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974. These laws collectively regulate environmental clearances, protection of forests, control of industrial emissions, and prevention of water pollution. Through these statutes, authorities and courts ensure accountability for environmental damage while promoting sustainable development and environmental compliance. Environmental compliance also involves approvals such as Consent to Establish (CTE) and Consent to Operate (CTO) issued by the Pollution Control Boards under the Air Act, 1981 and Water Act, 1974, including Environmental Clearances (EC) for development projects, violations of Solid Waste Management Rules, Plastic Waste Rules, Bio-Medical Waste Rules, and E-Waste Management Rules, as well as matters relating to illegal mining, unauthorized construction, and environmental damage to natural resources. These permissions are mandatory for industries and projects to ensure that pollution control measures are properly followed. Many environmental matters also involve the functioning of Sewage Treatment Plants (STP), which are essential for treating wastewater and preventing contamination of natural water bodies. Legals365 and NGT Lawyers assist clients in matters relating to CTE, CTO approvals, STP compliance, and related environmental disputes before the National Green Tribunal.

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At Legals365 and NGT Lawyers, we believe that environmental litigation is not only about legal proceedings but also about providing practical solutions to complex environmental problems. Our work involves assisting clients who may be dealing with regulatory notices, compliance challenges, or large-scale environmental disputes before the National Green Tribunal. We approach each matter with careful analysis, strategic planning, and clear communication so that our clients understand their legal position and available remedies.

The firm is led by Advocate B.K. Singh, who is known for his practical approach and deep understanding of the functioning of the National Green Tribunal. Under his leadership, Legals365 and NGT Lawyers have represented clients across different states, industries, and environmental sectors. Our experience includes handling matters involving pollution complaints, environmental compliance issues, and approvals for major development projects, all of which have a direct impact on communities, businesses, and the environment.

Many clients approach us during stressful situations when they are unsure how to respond to environmental notices or regulatory proceedings. At Legals365 and NGT Lawyers, we aim to simplify the process by first understanding the complete background of the case and carefully reviewing all documents and facts. This allows us to identify legal risks, possible solutions, and the most effective strategy for resolving the matter.

Our approach is based on transparency, clarity, and real results. Instead of relying on complex legal language or unrealistic promises, we focus on providing honest advice and strong legal representation. Every case is treated with importance because environmental disputes often involve not only legal questions but also the protection of natural resources and public health.

Through our work at Legals365 and NGT Lawyers, we remain committed to helping clients resolve environmental disputes while also contributing to the broader goal of environmental protection and sustainable development. By combining legal expertise with a practical understanding of environmental regulations, we strive to provide reliable guidance and effective representation in matters before the National Green Tribunal.

At Legals365 and NGT Lawyers, we combine legal expertise with a strong commitment to environmental protection. Our goal is to provide practical legal solutions while contributing to the preservation of natural resources and sustainable development. If you require assistance with an environmental dispute or NGT matter, the team at Legals365 and NGT Lawyers is ready to guide you with experienced legal support and clear strategic advice.

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